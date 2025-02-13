TomCo Energy (LON:TOM) Trading Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

TomCo Energy Plc (LON:TOM – Get Free Report) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00). 2,148,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 15,234,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

TomCo Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About TomCo Energy

TomCo Energy Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. It holds exploration and development licenses comprising nine oil shale leases covering approximately 15,488 acres located in Uintah County, Utah. The company is based in Douglas, the Isle of Man.

