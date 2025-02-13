thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Announces Earnings Results

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TYEKF remained flat at $4.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.82. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

thyssenkrupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

