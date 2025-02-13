Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 3.4% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $54.75 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

