Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 11,274 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,274 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntax Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $20.82.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.