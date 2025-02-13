Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCY. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

PCY opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.63.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

