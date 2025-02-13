Thomas Keith Todd Sells 8,400 Shares of KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM) Stock

KRM22 Plc (LON:KRM – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Keith Todd sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31), for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,613.89).

Thomas Keith Todd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 12th, Thomas Keith Todd acquired 8,400 shares of KRM22 stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100 ($2,613.89).

KRM22 Stock Performance

LON KRM traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 26.30 ($0.33). The stock had a trading volume of 697,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,252. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.93. The stock has a market cap of £9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -422.07. KRM22 Plc has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

About KRM22

At KRM22, we believe in a world in which organisations operate at their optimal threshold of risk to drive increased returns. We develop outstanding products built and delivered through a Global Risk Platform, to bring increased visibility and lower cost management to capital market organisations.

