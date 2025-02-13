Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Pathway Financial Advisers LLC

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $42,409,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $218,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 554.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.26, for a total value of $5,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,960,669.92. This trade represents a 8.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total transaction of $5,753,421.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,699 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $538.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $571.28. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $493.30 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.