Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.

Get Themes Robotics & Automation ETF alerts:

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.