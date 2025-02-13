Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Update

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile
The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.
