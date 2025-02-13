The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Short Interest Update

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 128.4% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 361,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Swatch Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
