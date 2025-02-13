The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 12th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%.

Kraft Heinz has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.0%.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC opened at $28.62 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.07.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

