TFC Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFC Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.58. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $208.65 and a one year high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

