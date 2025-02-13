TFC Financial Management Inc. Sells 26 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TFC Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in Linde by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 71 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert L. Wood sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.26, for a total value of $1,323,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,571.38. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,493,586.48. The trade was a 16.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,503 shares of company stock valued at $4,306,843 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $458.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $434.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.86.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.04. Linde had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 19.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

