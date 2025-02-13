TFC Financial Management Inc. Raises Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.7% of TFC Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. TFC Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $36,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 117,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $59.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $60.42.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

