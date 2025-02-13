TFC Financial Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

TFC Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 49.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 9.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Amphenol by 38.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,592,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Shares of APH stock opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

