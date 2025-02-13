TFB Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. TFB Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Principal Active High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YLD. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $269,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $546,000.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Principal Active High Yield ETF stock opened at $19.33 on Thursday. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.39.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs.

