TFB Advisors LLC Invests $312,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $107.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOCU. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $50,516.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at $731,825.60. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 685,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,032,726. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

