TFB Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.82 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.