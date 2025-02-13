TFB Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2025

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 65,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.82 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.91.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.