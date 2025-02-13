TFB Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

TFB Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,268,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,738,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,497,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,529,000 after buying an additional 543,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after buying an additional 1,125,059 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,021,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,445 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,098,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,359,000 after acquiring an additional 313,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. HSBC decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CICC Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The firm had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

