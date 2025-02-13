TFB Advisors LLC Acquires 9 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,181,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,612,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,353.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,298.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,316.72. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,100.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TDG. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,296.77, for a total value of $7,095,925.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,799.96. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock valued at $112,769,801 in the last ninety days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

