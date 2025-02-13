TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TVK. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.25.

Get TerraVest Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3 %

About TerraVest Industries

Shares of TSE:TVK traded down C$1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 126,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$122.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.66. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.15 and a 1 year high of C$139.59.

(Get Free Report)

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.