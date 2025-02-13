TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Price Target Cut to C$126.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$128.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on TVK. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TerraVest Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank set a C$125.00 price objective on shares of TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$109.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Stock Down 1.3 %
About TerraVest Industries
TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TerraVest Industries
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TerraVest Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerraVest Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.