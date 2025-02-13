TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Position Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,078,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 804,220 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.07% of TELUS worth $218,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 31,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,320 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 44,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 64,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Tobam increased its position in TELUS by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 81,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $13.24 and a 1 year high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

