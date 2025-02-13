TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TC Biopharm from $112.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBP traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,275,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,603. TC Biopharm has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $523.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.47.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.

