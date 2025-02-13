TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the January 15th total of 318,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on TC Biopharm from $112.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.
View Our Latest Report on TCBP
TC Biopharm Price Performance
TC Biopharm Company Profile
TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an allogeneic unmodified gamma-delta T cell therapy product under Phase 2/3 trails for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat viral infections as well as cancers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TC Biopharm
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for TC Biopharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Biopharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.