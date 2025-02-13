Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) traded down 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 146,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 111,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).
The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.
Tasty Company Profile
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
