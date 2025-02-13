Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 15.1% – Time to Sell?

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report) traded down 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.72 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.72 ($0.01). 146,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 111,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.85 ($0.01).

Tasty Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.

Tasty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. The company operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.