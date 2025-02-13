Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUOPY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sumco has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Sumco had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 3.25%.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

