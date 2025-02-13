Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strattec Security

Strattec Security Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Strattec Security by 5,525.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 126.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.

Strattec Security Company Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

