Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Up 52.6% in January

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the January 15th total of 7,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ STRT traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 109,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,064. The stock has a market cap of $204.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Strattec Security has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $53.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.30.
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
