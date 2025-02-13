Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,677,000 after buying an additional 584,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,434,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,695,000 after acquiring an additional 118,184 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,594,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,763,000 after acquiring an additional 80,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.22.

GEV opened at $369.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion and a PE ratio of 66.50. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

