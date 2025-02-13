StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Price Performance

LOAN stock opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 370,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $685,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

