Steve Wadey Acquires 41 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 41 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.51) per share, for a total transaction of £148.42 ($184.74).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($187.44).

On Monday, December 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 408 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($187.90).

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QinetiQ Group stock opened at GBX 370.80 ($4.62) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 399.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.92. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,545.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

QinetiQ Group ( LON:QQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.66) to GBX 535 ($6.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QQ

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.