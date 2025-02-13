Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors Northwest LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 23,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 6,149 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JSF Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $113.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.37. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $113.19.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total transaction of $148,414.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,975,542.96. This trade represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

