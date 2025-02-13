Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,759 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,626,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 327,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,404 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 136,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.