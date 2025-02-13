Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $3.79 Million Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 562,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,201,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $111.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.00. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.79 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.26. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.