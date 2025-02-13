Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWOFree Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO opened at $209.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $215.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

