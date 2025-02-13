Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 169,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total transaction of $68,005.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 185,414 shares in the company, valued at $25,218,158.14. This represents a 0.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,597. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,704 shares of company stock worth $187,654,829 in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $140.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.38 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

