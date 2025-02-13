Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 96.4% in the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $205.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

