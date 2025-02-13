Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 721,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANY shares. StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Insider Activity

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Patricia Trompeter sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,314.97. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.98. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

