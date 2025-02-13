Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Short Interest Update

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 426,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the January 15th total of 721,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 866,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANY shares. StockNews.com raised Sphere 3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Shares of ANY opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.98. Sphere 3D has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is involved with digital asset mining pool operators to provide computing power to the mining pools. The company is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
