SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 3,623,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,489% from the previous session’s volume of 228,115 shares.The stock last traded at $87.36 and had previously closed at $87.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

