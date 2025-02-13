SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,734 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

