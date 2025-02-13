SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Lifted by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 5.0% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182,816 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,017,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,429,000 after purchasing an additional 880,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,141,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,759 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,934 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

