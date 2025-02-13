S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $633.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $617.00 to $633.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.85.

Get S&P Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

S&P Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $530.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $407.69 and a twelve month high of $542.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.