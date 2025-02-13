Sovran Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,031,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $192.87 and a 1 year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.37.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

