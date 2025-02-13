Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $9.56 EPS

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.12) by $9.56, Zacks reports.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SONN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 31,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,465. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.25. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

