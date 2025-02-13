Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($17.82) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Sonder stock remained flat at $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.75. Sonder has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

