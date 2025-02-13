Sonata Capital Group Inc. Buys 62 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,016.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 target price (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $1,065.12 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $697.27 and a one year high of $1,067.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $964.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $918.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

