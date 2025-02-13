Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,054 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 3.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.55. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $103.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Walmart from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.56.

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $3,754,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,419,362.80. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.07, for a total value of $166,658.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 460,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,956,404.35. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,177 shares of company stock worth $16,403,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

