Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.100-11.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SIEGY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.85. 172,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.6907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

