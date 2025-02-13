Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Expands By 1,812.3%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,300 shares, an increase of 1,812.3% from the January 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 232,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 510,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 147,718 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 784.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

WIW stock opened at $8.68 on Thursday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

