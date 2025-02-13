Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases By 460.9%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 9.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
See Also
