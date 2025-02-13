Short Interest in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Increases By 460.9%

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 460.9% from the January 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $12.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 9.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,392,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

