Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Grows By 114.3%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
