Short Interest in Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Grows By 114.3%

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

