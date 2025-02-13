Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Decreases By 41.9%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TACT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,609. The company has a market cap of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Saturday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

