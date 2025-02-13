Short Interest in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII) Expands By 100.0%

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVII – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SVII traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.33. 2,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,702. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 135.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,012,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after acquiring an additional 582,688 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 863.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 613,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 730,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 94,579 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II by 3,239.1% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 51,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

